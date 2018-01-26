Greek organizers of Macedonia rally seek million protesters
A
A
Share via Email
ATHENS, Greece — A senior organizer of a rally planned in Greece's capital against a proposed compromise in a bitter name dispute with
Organizer Stergios Kalogiros told The Associated Press on Friday that he was hopeful the Feb. 4 rally in Athens would draw huge crowds after the event won endorsements this week from powerful religious and local government organizations.
Greece says its
The proposals have triggered protests in both countries, with critics viewing the possible deal as a national humiliation.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia woman charged after police say abduction story was false
-
Police hoping to identify Lower Sackville snow blower thieves
-
'Enough is enough:' Nova Scotia MLA talks 'old boys club' mentality after Baillie scandal
-
Halifax children's hospital seeing rise in cases of troubled breathing at emergency department