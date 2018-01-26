Guatemala arrests ex-defence minister for pay bonuses
GUATEMALA CITY — Police have detained Guatemala's former
Former
Prosecutors confirm Mansilla was arrested Friday.
Honduras' Supreme Court ruled in October against a request by prosecutors to strip Morales of his immunity in the case.
The court ruled the federal controller had already sanctioned Morales by making him return the money and that he could not be sanctioned twice.
