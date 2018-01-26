Haitians march against Trump's immigration policies

BOSTON — Haitian immigrants and their supporters have marched and rallied in downtown Boston to decry President Donald Trump's recent comments and policies against Haitians.

Roughly 200 people came out to City Hall Plaza on Friday waiving Haitian flags and holding signs critical of the president before marching silently to the federal government building next door.

The Rev. Dieufort Fleurissaint, chairman of Haitian Americans United, said delays in re-registering Haitians to the Temporary Protected Status program have caused employment problems for Haitian immigrants.

Joanne Talbot, a spokeswoman for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, said the agency has received "less than 10" queries from business owners about the renewal process.