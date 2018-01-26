Heavy rain unearths ancient graves in backyard in Gaza

BAYT ?ANUN, Palestinian Territory — A Palestinian says he has discovered an ancient burial ground in the backyard of his house in the Gaza Strip.

Abdelkarim al-Kafarna said Friday he found a tomb consisting of nine burial holes with bones and some clay pots.

Archeologists in Gaza believe the site is about 2,000-year-old, dating back to the Roman era, when the territory was part of the far-flung Roman Empire. But they say further tests are needed to determine the exact age.

Al-Kafaran said he found it by accident after heavy rains this week unearthed parts of the underground chamber.