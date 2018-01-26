How major US stock indexes fared on Friday

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks powered to their biggest gain in almost nine months Friday as drugmakers and technology companies surged. Investors were cheered that President Donald Trump appeared to take a more positive tone on international trade.

On Friday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index jumped 33.62 points, or 1.2 per cent , to 2,872.87.

The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 223.92 points, or 0.8 per cent , to 26,616.71.

The Nasdaq composite leaped 94.61 points, or 1.3 per cent , to 7,505.77.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks finished up 6.39 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 1,608.06.

For the week:

The S&P 500 gained 62.57 points, or 2.2 per cent .

The Dow rose 544.99 points, or 2.1 per cent .

The Nasdaq climbed 169.39 points, or 2.3 per cent .

The Russell 2000 added 10.43 points, or 0.7 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 199.26 points, or 7.5 per cent .

The Dow is up 1,897.49 points, 7.7 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 602.38 points, or 8.7 per cent .