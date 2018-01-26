Kenya opposition claims 'authentic' results show Odinga won

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya's opposition has released what it calls "authentic" election results that show opposition leader Raila Odinga won the August vote.

The Supreme Court nullified that election in which President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the victor. Odinga had petitioned the court claiming hackers infiltrated the electoral commission's system and changed results in favour of Kenyatta.

The Supreme Court said it nullified Kenyatta's win because of irregularities and illegalities, noting that the commission declined to open its servers for court scrutiny.

Odinga's lawyer, James Orengo, said Friday that the opposition cannot reveal how it obtained the "authentic" information from the electoral commission's servers.

Kenya's government has not commented.