Lebanese TV host charged with defaming Saudi crown prince

BEIRUT — A leading Lebanese talk show host has been summoned to court for making a joke at the expense of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Lebanon's National News Agency reported Friday that a state prosecutor ordered a lawsuit against Hicham Haddad for a quip he made on his popular late-night show Lahon Wbas on the network LBC.

Reacting to a clip on a rival network advising bin Salman to swear off fast food for his health, Haddad suggested he should swear off "fast arrests, fast politics, ... fast military strikes," instead.