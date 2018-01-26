Man accused of pointing gun over bumper stickers to be tried
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A southwest Missouri man accused of pointing a gun at a Democratic activist whose political bumper stickers he found "stupid" has been bound over for trial.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that a judge ruled Wednesday that there is sufficient evidence for the case to proceed against 48-year-old Edward Burns, of Ozark.
He is charged with unlawful use of a weapon in the alleged Aug. 24 road-rage incident that ended with Laura Umphenour crashing into a guardrail on U.S. 65. At the time, Umphenour's minivan was covered with bumper stickers, including ones opposing President Donald Trump, Fox News and puppy mills. Court documents say Burns called the bumper stickers "stupid."
Umphenour says Burns' actions were an attack on free speech. The
Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com
