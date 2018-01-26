Man who says he was wrongfully convicted sues police, FBI
BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who spent three decades in prison for a rape he said he did not commit has sued law enforcement officers and agencies he alleges conspired to frame him.
Lawyers for George Perrot on Thursday filed a federal lawsuit suit against the city of Springfield, several city police officers, a prosecutor and FBI agents. Perrot's attorneys say the law enforcement agents "deliberately planted gloves, hair and other
Perrot was 17 in 1985 when he was arrested and charged with raping a 78-year-old woman in Springfield.
A judge released Perrot in February 2016. Prosecutors dropped the charges in October.
Spokeswomen for the city and the FBI didn't immediately return calls for comment Friday.