Police: Standoff ends with man dead, 2 troopers wounded
LITTLE ORLEANS, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man who threatened his wife with a gun and said "this ends now" was fatally shot Friday morning, resolving a lengthy standoff, after igniting a fire and shooting at troopers who finally entered his home.
Two state troopers were flown about 120 miles (193
A state police statement says the confrontation began late Thursday night. The man's wife told officers that they had been arguing when he drew a gun and threatened her. They struggled and fell and the gun went off, she said. Then she escaped to a
The police response was large, with tactical units of camouflaged and well-armed troopers surrounding the home. The troopers tried to communicate with Mackenzie using a loudspeaker from an
Tactical assault team officers finally entered the residence Friday morning. State police said Mackenzie fired at the troopers, hitting their "lower extremities." They returned fire, killing him. Police also said they believe Mackenzie ignited a fire inside the home as troopers entered. Fire personnel and troopers put it out.
The statement said the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is investigating, and will provide its conclusions to the Allegany County State's Attorney's Office for review.
