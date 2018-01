Polish neo-Nazis praising Hitler spark revulsion and debate

WARSAW, Poland — An undercover expose of neo-Nazis has sparked widespread disgust and shock this week in Poland, a country where Adolf Hitler's regime murdered millions of people in concentration camps, ghettos and in the bombing of cities.

Leaders have condemned the extremists and launched an investigation that has already led to the detention of six people and the confiscation of fascist paraphernalia and ammunition. There is widespread disbelief that young Poles, whose own ancestors were among the victims of World War II, could embrace such an ideology.

President Andrzej Duda said the neo-Nazi behaviour "must be eradicated with all of our might."