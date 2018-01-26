Security Council to see missile parts and lunch with Trump

The U.N. Security Council is heading to Washington on Monday for lunch with President Donald Trump and to see missile remnants the U.S. says are proof that Iran is arming rebels in Yemen.

The U.S. Mission announced Friday that Ambassador Nikki Haley has organized the trip, which will also include a visit to the Holocaust Museum with national security adviser H.R. McMaster.

In November, Haley took journalists to an emptied-out hangar at a military base near Washington to see fragments recovered from missiles launched from Yemen.

Haley said the U.S. intelligence community concluded "unequivocally" the missiles were supplied by Iran.