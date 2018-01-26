Technology and health care stocks jump as US indexes rise
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are rising Friday morning as technology and health care companies make more gains. Chipmaker Intel and drugmaker AbbVie are jumping after they did far better than analysts expected in the fourth quarter. Bond prices fell, sending yields higher.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 12 points, or 0.4
The S&P 500 is on track to rise for the fourth week in a row, marking its eighth weekly gain out of the last nine. It is also on track for its largest monthly increase in almost two years. It has been more than a year and a half since the index went through a decline of 5
U.S. GROWTH: In its first of three estimates, the Commerce Department said the U.S. economy grew 2.6
CHIPS AHOY: Intel jumped after it posted strong results for the fourth quarter and forecast $65 billion in revenue this year, more than analysts expected. The company said its data
Cloud computing company VMware jumped $10.12, or 7.4
HEALTHY GAINS: Drugmaker AbbVie posted a better-than-expected profit and greater sales. Its revenue from Humira, an inflammatory disease treatment that is the world's biggest-selling drug by revenue, climbed 14
WEAK BREW: Starbucks skidded $2.93, or 4.8
DAVOS: Investors had little early reaction to President Donald Trump's speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He told the group that leaders should prioritize their own countries, but that his administration isn't opposed to international
DOLLAR DOWN: The dollar declined further against other currencies. It fell to 108.71 yen from 109.41 yen. The euro rose to $1.2439 from $1.2391. The ICE US dollar index is at three-year lows and has declined for six weeks in a row. It made a small rebound late Thursday after Trump and Mnuchin said they believe in a stronger dollar, which cut against comments from Mnuchin earlier this week when he noted that a weaker dollar helps U.S. exporters.
BONDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.65
OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 32 cents to $65.83 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, dropped 13 cents to $70.29 per barrel in London.
OVERSEAS: The CAC 40 in France jumped 0.9
