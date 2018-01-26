The Latest: I-5 reopens in LA after crash spills cheese
A
A
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a fiery truck crash that blocked Interstate 5 in Los Angeles for hours (all times local):
12:21 p.m.
All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles have reopened about eight hours after a fiery big-rig crash left the major route covered in wreckage and a spilled load of shredded cheese.
The tractor-trailer crashed into a guardrail and a bridge support around 3:40 a.m. Friday and burst into flames.
The Los Angeles Fire Department says the driver was taken to a hospital but was in good condition.
Caltrans crews had to clean up mounds of cheese packages and spilled diesel fuel before the freeway could be reopened.
___
6:53 a.m.
A fiery big-rig crash has blocked southbound Interstate 5 in the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles for hours.
The 3:41 a.m. Friday crash left the heavily
The Los Angeles Fire Department says the driver was taken to a hospital but was in good condition. The accident has forced a major diversion of traffic during the morning rush.