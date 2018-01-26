The Latest: I-5 reopens in LA after crash spills cheese

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a fiery truck crash that blocked Interstate 5 in Los Angeles for hours (all times local):

12:21 p.m.

All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles have reopened about eight hours after a fiery big-rig crash left the major route covered in wreckage and a spilled load of shredded cheese.

The tractor-trailer crashed into a guardrail and a bridge support around 3:40 a.m. Friday and burst into flames.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says the driver was taken to a hospital but was in good condition.

Caltrans crews had to clean up mounds of cheese packages and spilled diesel fuel before the freeway could be reopened.

___

6:53 a.m.

A fiery big-rig crash has blocked southbound Interstate 5 in the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles for hours.

The 3:41 a.m. Friday crash left the heavily travelled freeway littered with the cargo of cheese and the burned wreckage of the tractor and trailer.