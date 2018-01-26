The Latest: Minnesota paid $709K in sex harassment claims

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Latest on a report on sexual harassment in Minnesota government (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

A new report says the state of Minnesota has paid out more than $700,000 to settle seven sexual harassment complaints in executive branch agencies over the past six years.

The report Friday from the state budget office says 266 sexual harassment complaints were filed in the executive branch. More than half were substantiated.

The data comes alongside a recommendation to establish an independent office to receive and investigate sexual harassment complaints.

Gov. Mark Dayton ordered a review of state policies late last year after two state legislators were accused of sexual misconduct. Both men resigned.

Friday's report didn't examine policies in the Legislature.

___

9:32 a.m.

A new state report says Minnesota's government should establish an independent office to receive and investigate sexual harassment complaints.

Gov. Mark Dayton ordered a review of the state's sexual harassment policies in November after two state legislators were accused of sexual misconduct. Both men later resigned.

The report released Friday was limited to the state's 23 executive branch agencies and did not examine policies in the Legislature. But it discovered 266 sexual harassment complaints were filed between 2012 and 2017.

More than half of those complaints were substantiated after an investigation while 40 per cent were found to be unsubstantiated, later withdrawn or filed by an employee who left their job. The report doesn't specify the consequences in substantiated cases.