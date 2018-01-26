The Latest: Police determine more injured in school shooting

BENTON, Ky. — The Latest on a fatal shooting at a Kentucky high school (all times local):

6:55 a.m.

Kentucky State Police say they have finished processing the scene at a high school where a 15-year-old boy fatally shot two classmates and they have determined more students were injured.

Police said in a statement late Thursday that two students were fatally shot, 14 were wounded by gunfire and seven others suffered other injuries when the boy opened fire at Marshall County High School Tuesday before classes began. Previously, police said four students suffered other injuries.

The boy accused in the shooting has been ordered held on murder and assault charges.

Two of the wounded students are still at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, where they are listed in stable condition.

___

10:55 p.m.

The 15-year-old boy accused of gunning down classmates at a Kentucky high school has been ordered held on murder and assault charges. Meanwhile, the shaken community where the unspeakable occurred strained to cope with the devastation.

The 15-year-old boy — who is accused of fatally gunning down two classmates and wounding 18 others at western Kentucky's Marshall County High School on Tuesday — was ordered held Thursday on preliminary charges of murder and assault.

After nightfall, nearly 300 people rallied at a candlelit vigil for the victims. Many wore T-shirts that read: "Marshall Strong." Teens in the crowd wept and hugged, and one girl sang "Amazing Grace."