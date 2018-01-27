7 survivors from missing Pacific ferry found aboard dinghy

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand rescuers have found seven survivors from a ferry carrying an estimated 50 people that went missing more than a week ago from the Pacific nation of Kiribati.

Defence Force Air Commodore Darryn Webb says a military Orion plane found the survivors Sunday aboard a small dinghy and dropped them supplies including food, water and a radio. He says a fishing vessel has diverted to the location and is expected to pick up the survivors Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say the MV Butiraoi, a 17.5-metre (57-foot) wooden catamaran, left Nonouti Island bound for South Tarawa on Jan. 18. The journey of 240 kilometres (149 miles) was expected to take two days.