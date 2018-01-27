A list of the justices of the Supreme Court, their ages and the presidents who appointed them, in order of seniority. The chief justice is considered the most senior of the group, though John Roberts has not been on the court the longest:

Chief Justice John Roberts, 63, nominated by Republican George W. Bush, joined the court in 2005.

Justice Anthony Kennedy, 81, nominated by Republican Ronald Reagan, joined the court in 1988.

Justice Clarence Thomas, 69, nominated by Republican George H.W. Bush, joined the court in 1991.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 84, nominated by Democrat Bill Clinton, joined the court in 1993.

Justice Stephen Breyer, 79, nominated by Clinton, joined the court in 1994.

Justice Samuel Alito, 67, nominated by George W. Bush, joined the court in 2006.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, 63, nominated by Democrat Barack Obama, joined the court in 2009.

Justice Elena Kagan, 57, nominated by Obama, joined the court in 2010.