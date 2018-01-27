Albania opposition holds anti-government protest
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TIRANA, Albania — Albania's opposition is holding an anti-government protest accusing the Cabinet of links to organized crime and calling for its resignation.
Thousands of supporters of the
Police security was tight near the main government offices where the rally is held.
The protest is considered a test of support for the main opposition Democrats, who suffered a landslide loss in last year's vote, securing only 43 seats in the 140-seat parliament.
Albania, a NATO member since 2009, was granted EU candidate status in 2014 and hopes to launch negotiations this year.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police charge young man with killing 63-year-old Dartmouth woman
-
Lost and found on Vancouver's transit system: The art of TransLink wayfinding
-
Halifax children's hospital seeing rise in cases of troubled breathing at emergency department
-
Controversial professor Jordan Peterson will not speak to public in Calgary