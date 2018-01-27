Germany's Green Party elect new party leaders

BERLIN — Members of Germany's opposition Green Party have elected a new leadership who vowed to continue lobbying for a united Europe and fight against poverty and climate change.

The German news agency dpa reported that Robert Habeck, 48, and Annalena Baerbock, 37, were elected Saturday at a national party convention in Hannover. The Green Party traditionally has two leaders on the national level.

Habeck, one of the party's most charismatic members, is the current environmental minister of the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein.

Baerbock is a member of parliament and known as an expert on climate change.