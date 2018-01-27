Israel slams bill to outlaw blaming Poles for crimes of WWII

JERUSALEM — Israeli leaders are angrily criticizing legislation in Poland that would outlaw blaming Poles for the crimes of the Holocaust.

Calling the proposed law "baseless," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered his country's ambassador to Poland on Saturday to meet with Polish leaders to express his strong disapproval of the bill

Netanyahu said: "One cannot change history, and the Holocaust cannot be denied."

The lower house of the Polish parliament on Friday passed the bill, which also prescribes prison time for using phrases such as "Polish death camps" to refer to the killing sites Nazi Germany operated in occupied Poland.

Critics say the legislation could have a chilling effect on debating history, harming freedom of expression and opening a window to Holocaust denial.