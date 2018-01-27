Mom whose 4 kids were killed in house fire dies
PRATT, Kan. — Hospital officials say the mother of four children who all died in a house fire in Pratt has died.
Wichita television station KSNW reports that officials with St. Francis Hospital in Wichita confirmed that Charee Eggleston was taken off life support Saturday and died soon after.
Eggleston suffered burns and was flown Thursday morning from Pratt to St. Francis Hospital. Her children, the youngest a baby, died after being trapped in the home's basement. Several other adults survived the fire.
Authorities have not announced the cause of the fire. The state fire marshal launched an investigation the day of the fire.
Pratt is about 80 miles (128.74
___
Information from: KSNW-TV.
