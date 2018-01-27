Official says 18 wounded in Afghan explosion
A
A
Share via Email
KABUL — At least 18 people have been wounded in an explosion in the city
Ismail Kawasi, spokesman for the Public Health Ministry, said 18 wounded were brought to hospitals, but he expects the casualty count to rise as ambulances bring in more victims.
Thick, dark smoke could be seen rising from the site of the Saturday explosion near the old Interior Ministry building.
Kabul has been the site of numerous bombing attacks claimed by the Islamic State group and the Taliban over the last year.