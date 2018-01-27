Philippine leader tells Suu Kyi to ignore rights criticism

NEW DELHI — The Philippine president says he pities Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi for being in the storm of international criticism over her handling of the Rohingya refugee crisis.

President Rodrigo Dutertean says he told Suu Kyi to ignore the human right activists, describing them as a "noisy bunch." The two met in New Delhi this week at a summit of Southeast Asian leaders on the 25th anniversary of ASEAN-India ties.

Duterte was speaking at a meeting of the Philippines-India Business Forum in New Delhi on Friday.