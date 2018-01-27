Police say Indian army shooting kills 2 in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India — Police say two young men have been killed after Indian soldiers shot at protesters in the disputed region of Kashmir.

Police say the protesters threw stones at the soldiers as their convoy was passing through a village in southern Shopian on Saturday, prompting them to open fire. At least nine other people were wounded.

As the news of the killings spread, hundreds hit the streets chanting anti-India slogans and demanding an end to Indian rule.

Rebel groups demand that Kashmir be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country. India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, which Pakistan denies.