Rain-swollen Seine burst its banks, engulfs quays

PARIS — Floodwaters were nearing their peak in Paris on Saturday, with the rain-swollen Seine River engulfing scenic quays and threatening wine cellars and museum basements.

Unusually heavy rains have engorged the Seine and other rivers in the region, forcing a halt to all boat traffic in Paris, including tourist cruises.

Some quay-side restaurants were submerged, and some roads and parks were closed as a precautionary measure — along with the bottom floor of the Louvre Museum.

Groundwater was also seeping into some Paris cellars, and authorities warned residents of some neighbourhoods to remove any valuables.

However, authorities said Saturday that the flooding won't be as bad as forecast earlier this week.

The river is expected to peak in Paris on Sunday at 6 metres or less (19 feet, 8 inches) on the Austerlitz scale — below the 6.1 metres reached in exceptional floods in 2016, and well below the 8.6 metres hit in record floods in 1910.

In normal times, the river measures about 1.5 metres (4 feet, 11 inches) on the Austerlitz scale.

Hundreds of people have been evacuated along the Seine as floods caused significant damage in Paris suburbs in recent days, but no deaths or injuries have been reported.

Parisians seemed to be taking the high water and closures in stride.

Tourists took photos of water-covered embankments Saturday, as workers inspected water infiltrations on a road.

Meanwhile, fishermen — and a visiting flock of cormorants — took advantage of the rushing, boat-free river to look for lunch.