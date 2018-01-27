San Diego investigating man's near-crushing in trash truck

San Diego officials are investigating after a homeless man was nearly crushed to death in a city garbage truck.

The San Diego Union-Tribune says the city was clearing up a sidewalk encampment on Dec. 22 when a crew threw a tent into the truck. The man inside began screaming and waving his arms before they activated the hydraulic compactor.

The city's deputy chief operating officer, Paz Gomez, calls it a terrible incident.

Police and code-enforcement officers regularly clear out sidewalk camps, especially since homeless people have been linked to a hepatitis outbreak last year that killed 20 people.

However, they're required to check tents and shelters first.