State extends deadline for Senior Citizens Hall nominations
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state's Department of Aging has extended the deadline for nominations for the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame annually
State officials say the deadline for nominations to be considered for the 2018 induction in May has been extended from Jan. 31 to Feb. 5. Those selected for induction will join more than 450 older Ohioans inducted since the Hall of Fame's inception in 1978.
Past inductees have included business leaders, volunteers, educators, health care professionals, athletes and entertainers among others. Posthumous nominations are accepted.
www.aging.ohio.gov/halloffame