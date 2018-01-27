The Latest: Rocket from Syria's Afrin targets Turkish town

BEIRUT — The Latest on the conflict in Syria (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Turkey's official news agency says a rocket fired from northern Syria has hit a house in the border province of Kilis, injuring two people.

The Anadolu news agency said the rocket was launched from the Afrin region Saturday afternoon and targeted the city centre . The Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units, or YPG, control the enclave in northern Syria.

The private Dogan news agency said the rocket did not explode.

Turkey began a military operation on Jan. 20 against the YPG, which it deems a terror group. Since then, multiple rocket attacks have killed three people — two of them Syrian refugees — and wounded more than 20 others.

The Turkish military's chief of staff and a deputy prime minister visited the scene of the most recent rocket attack.

___

11:30 a.m.

Syria's main opposition negotiating body said Saturday it will boycott a peace conference in Russia next week, saying it would not lead to a genuine peace track that could end the country's seven-year war.

The High Negotiations Committee announced the boycott of the Russia-backed conference in Sochi in a tweet Sunday night after a vote held in Vienna, Austria, where a U.N.-led conference was being held.

The two-day conference ended, as in many previous rounds, with accusations hurled back and forth between the two sides in comments to the press.

"The (Syrian) regime doesn't believe in a political solution and it will not believe in the future ... it only believes in the military option," Syrian opposition leader Naser al-Hariri said from Vienna on Saturday.