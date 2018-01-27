News / World

Top Pakistani court orders arrest of escaped police officer

Muhammad Ahmed Mehsud, center, father of Naqeebullah Mehsud, who was killed in a police shoot-out, talks to the media with his lawyers as they arrive at a court in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. A Pakistani lawyer says the country's court has given three days to police to arrest an absconding officer who is involved in killing an aspiring model in a 'fake shootout' labeling him as 'terrorist'. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

KARACHI, Pakistan — A Pakistani lawyer says the country's supreme court has given police three days to arrest an absconding officer involved in the killing of an aspiring model in a "fake shootout."

Attorney Nazeer Mehsud says suspended police officer Rao Anwar did not appear at a hearing Saturday and the chief justice ordered his arrest.

Anwar went into hiding after an investigation found him guilty of murdering model Naqeebullah Mehsud in what it deemed was a staged shootout.

Anwar had maintained that Mehsud was a militant belonging to the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan group, without providing evidence to support the claim.

Mehsud's death triggered violent protests in his eastern Karachi and a protest sit-in by Mehsud tribe's is still ongoing.

