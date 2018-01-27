UK: Party balloons endanger private Cessna jet in near miss
LONDON — British investigators say a bundle of large party balloons almost caused a collision with a business jet shortly after take-off from London City Airport.
Britain's airport safety investigators known as Airprox said Saturday that good fortune helped the Oct. 6 incident from turning into a disaster.
The Cessna private jet was climbing toward cruising altitude when one of the pilots spotted about 20 black and yellow balloons and shouted "watch out."
Officials say the jet's auto-pilot was disconnected and the crew
It was one of 15 near misses evaluated by the safety board at its monthly meeting.
