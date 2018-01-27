Workers picket Hawaii hotel after concierge jobs outsourced

HONOLULU — Hotel workers and members of a hospitality industry union were picketing a Honolulu hotel after it recently outsourced its concierge desk.

Hawaii News Now reports the dozens of workers and members of the Local 5 union were picketing the Royal Hawaiian Hotel on Waikiki Beach on Friday after its owner Kyo-ya Hotel and Resorts subcontracted its concierge work to the travel company Pleasant Holidays.

In a statement, the company says the 42 concierge employees were offered the opportunity to join the travel company with greater compensation, to apply to transfer to a position within the company's hotel network or to take a severance package.

The company says its hotels continue to have concierge services, and the partnership with Pleasant Holidays will continue its high level of service to guests.

