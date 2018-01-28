10 Things to Know for Monday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:

1. WHAT TRUMP PLANS TO PROMOTE IN STATE OF UNION

In Tuesday's speech, the president intends to cite economic progress under his watch, seeking to move past the shadow of the Russia investigation.

2. HOW HEALTH CARE COULD SHAPE 2018 CAMPAIGN

Strong Obamacare enrolment , despite GOP attacks, is encouraging Democrats to focus on affordable health care in the upcoming midterm elections.

3. DEATH TOLL IN AFGHAN BOMBING RISES TO 103

Another 235 were wounded in the blast, after an attacker in an ambulance filled with explosives raced through a security checkpoint in downtown Kabul.

4. JEALOUS RAGE DROVE PA GUNMAN, FAMILY SAYS

Accused shooter Timothy Smith had an obsession with one of the victims in the slayings 55 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, a relative says.

5. RUSSIA OPPOSITION LEADER ARRESTED

Alexei Navalny is forced into a police bus while walking to a protest calling for a boycott of the presidential election.

6. BRUNO MARS, KENDRICK LAMAR WIN EARLY GRAMMYS

Jay-Z is the star of the show, leading with eight nominations, including album of the year for his revealing "4:44."

7. WHO SAYS TRUMP SHOULD KEEP SILENT ON RUSSIA PROBE

GOP senators Lindsey Graham and Susan Collins say the president would be best served if he stayed quiet about the ongoing investigation.

8. WHERE STORMY DANIELS WILL FOLLOW TRUMP SPEECH

The porn star, in the news over reports she had an affair with the future president, is booked on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel show Tuesday night.

9. SERIAL STOWAWAY IS NABBED AGAIN

Police say Marilyn Hartman violated her bail by entering Chicago's O'Hare airport over the weekend, weeks after being arrested for sneaking onto a flight to London.

10. FEDERER COLLECTS 20TH MAJOR TITLE