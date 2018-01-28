Actor Scott Baio denies misconduct claims by former co-star

LOS ANGELES — Actor Scott Baio is denying a claim made by his former "Charles in Charge" co-star Nicole Eggert that something inappropriate happened between the two when she was a minor.

Eggert tweeted Saturday to ask Baio about what happened in his garage when she was a minor.

Baio responded in a 16-minute Facebook Live video saying that he is being falsely accused of inappropriately touching and having intercourse with her when she was a minor. Baio said he and Eggert had a consensual relationship after she was over the age of 18.

Reps for Baio and Eggert did not immediately respond to request for comment.