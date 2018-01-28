Asian shares mixed as benchmarks fall back after upbeat open
TOKYO — Asian shares were mixed Monday after several markets ceded gains from upbeat openings that tracked Friday's rally on Wall Street.
KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was flat at 23,626.45 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index lost less than 0.1
WALL STREET: U.S. stocks ended last week with biggest gain in almost nine months as drugmakers and technology companies surged. Investors were also cheered by President Donald Trump's apparently more positive tone on international trade. The Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 1.2
TECHNOLOGY AND TRADE: Technology and industrial companies, such as Amazon in the U.S., have been rising lately on optimism about the global economy. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Donald Trump said Friday leaders should prioritize their own countries, but that his administration isn't opposed to international
ANALYST VIEWPOINT: "More record highs on Wall St. will push Asia Pacific markets higher at today's open, according to futures traders. However a data packed week and stock reporting seasons around the globe should see market focus turn to the numbers. A weakening U.S. dollar may prove a brake on any investor exuberance," Michael McCarthy of CMC Markets said in a commentary.
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 108.71 yen from 109.26 late Friday in Asia. The euro fell to $1.2418 from $1.2443.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 22 cents to $66.36 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It rose 63 cents, or 1
