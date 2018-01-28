Australia plans to enter 10 top defence export countries

CANBERRA, Australia — The Australian government announced on Monday a new strategy to boost Australia into the ranks of the top 10 defence industry exporting countries within a decade.

The government will create a 3.8 billion Australian dollar ($3.1 billion) fund to lend to exporters that banks are reluctant to finance, Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne said.

Australia is around the 20th largest defence exporter with most of its exports including the Bushmaster armoured vehicle and the Nulka missile decoy sold to the United States, Britain, Canada and New Zealand.

The aim of boosting Australia into the top 10 defence exporters was "very realistic," Pyne said