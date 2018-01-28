Bald eagle count at Lake Mead is highest in 5 years

LAS VEGAS — National Park Service officials recently counted 137 bald eagles and five golden eagles at Lake Mead — the highest number in the area east of Las Vegas in five years and above the 10-year average.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the team was one of eight groups surveying bald eagles across Lake Mohave and Lake Mead, as part of a national eagle survey designed to track the population and distribution of a species that was close to extinction in the Lower 48 states when it was listed as endangered in 1967.