Cape Town to set up disaster operations HQ for water crisis
JOHANNESBURG — South Africa's drought-stricken city of Cape Town says police and military would help secure some 200 water collection sites if authorities must turn off most taps on what they call "Day Zero," a date currently projected to fall in the first half of April.
The city plans to open a disaster operations
City authorities say residents can avoid "Day Zero," slated for April 12, by each using no more than 50