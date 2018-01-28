Chilean killed, 5 wounded in Acapulco beachside bar shooting

MEXICO CITY — Authorities in southern Mexico say a shooting at a bar in the Pacific Coast resort city of Acapulco has killed a Chilean citizen, seriously wounded a woman and left four other people with lesser injuries.

Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez says the incident began as a fight around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The motive was not immediately clear, but a person produced a handgun and began firing.

Mexican media reported that the shooting took place at a bar called Baby Lobster, which is located on the beach along Acapulco's touristy waterfront boulevard.