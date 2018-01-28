Florida Sen. Marco Rubio fires chief of staff

WASHINGTON — Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said Saturday that he has fired his chief of staff after getting reports of "improper conduct" with subordinate staffers.

"By early this afternoon, I had sufficient evidence to conclude that while employed by this office, my Chief of Staff had violated office policies regarding proper relations between a supervisor and their subordinates. I further concluded that this led to actions which in my judgment amounted to threats to withhold employment benefits," Rubio said in a statement.