Grammy political references come in pre-planned moments
NEW YORK — Sexual misconduct, gun violence, the dreamers and Donald Trump were all referenced on the Grammy Awards stage in pre-planned segments on Sunday.
Hillary Clinton made a surprise appearance. In a pre-taped skit, host James Corden "auditioned" celebrities including former Trump opponent Clinton to read passages from Michael Wolff's
Singer Camila Cabello spoke in
Singer Janelle Monae spoke up for women's rights in an introduction to Kesha's performance of her song "Praying," which is about fighting back against mistreatment.
Three country artists who performed at the Las Vegas country music festival that was the sight of a mass shooting in October sang Eric Clapton's "Tears in Heaven."