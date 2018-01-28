Grammy political references come in pre-planned moments

NEW YORK — Sexual misconduct, gun violence, the dreamers and Donald Trump were all referenced on the Grammy Awards stage in pre-planned segments on Sunday.

Hillary Clinton made a surprise appearance. In a pre-taped skit, host James Corden "auditioned" celebrities including former Trump opponent Clinton to read passages from Michael Wolff's bestseller , "Fire and Fury."

Singer Camila Cabello spoke in favour of protections for immigrants brought to the United States as children.

Singer Janelle Monae spoke up for women's rights in an introduction to Kesha's performance of her song "Praying," which is about fighting back against mistreatment.