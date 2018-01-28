In an instant, Vietnam execution photo framed a view of war

NEW YORK — A photograph of an execution on a Saigon street remains one of the defining images of the Vietnam War, 50 years later.

Associated Press photographer Eddie Adams documented the instant that South Vietnam's police chief shot a handcuffed Viet Cong prisoner in the head on Feb. 1, 1968, during the North's Tet Offensive. An NBC television camera also captured the moment, in motion.

The photo jolted Americans' view of the war and fueled protesters' arguments that it was unjust. It won Adams the Pulitzer Prize. And it haunted him.

He felt because of the photo, the police chief was unfairly vilified for a wartime act.