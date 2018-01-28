News / World

In an instant, Vietnam execution photo framed a view of war

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 1968, file photo, South Vietnamese Gen. Nguyen Ngoc Loan, chief of the National Police, fires his pistol into the head of suspected Viet Cong officer Nguyen Van Lem (also known as Bay Lop) on a Saigon street, early in the Tet Offensive. The photo showed the war's brutality in a way Americans hadn't seen before. Protesters saw it as graphic evidence that the U.S. was fighting on the side of an unjust government. (AP Photo/Eddie Adams, File)

NEW YORK — A photograph of an execution on a Saigon street remains one of the defining images of the Vietnam War, 50 years later.

Associated Press photographer Eddie Adams documented the instant that South Vietnam's police chief shot a handcuffed Viet Cong prisoner in the head on Feb. 1, 1968, during the North's Tet Offensive. An NBC television camera also captured the moment, in motion.

The photo jolted Americans' view of the war and fueled protesters' arguments that it was unjust. It won Adams the Pulitzer Prize. And it haunted him.

He felt because of the photo, the police chief was unfairly vilified for a wartime act.

University of Missouri photojournalism professor Keith Greenwood says the picture "still represents a lot of what photojournalists do .... bearing witness to an important event."

