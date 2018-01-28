Iranian naval destroyer sinks in Caspian Sea after crash
TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian media say a naval destroyer has sunk in the Caspian Sea after crashing into a breakwater earlier this month.
Mizan Online showed footage Sunday of the Damavand, which crashed on Jan. 10 during a storm, killing two crew members.
The 100-meter (yard) long destroyer, which had an onboard helipad, joined the fleet in 2015.
