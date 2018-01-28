Israeli leader says he expects Polish WWII bill to be fixed
JERUSALEM — Israel's prime minister says he expects Poland will amend pending legislation that would outlaw the blaming of Poles for crimes committed during the Holocaust.
Benjamin Netanyahu said at his weekly Cabinet meeting Sunday that Israel has "no tolerance for the distortion of the truth, the rewriting of history and the denial of the Holocaust."
The lower house of the Polish parliament's bill prescribes prison time for referring to "Polish death camps" and criminalizes the mention of Polish complicity.
The bill still needs approval from Poland's Senate and president. Still, it marks a dramatic step by the nationalist government to enforce its official stance that all Poles were heroes during the war. Historians say many Poles collaborated with the Nazis and committed heinous crimes.
The bill has sparked outrage in Israel.
