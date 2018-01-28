Mother of Long Island gang victim invited to State of Union
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The mother of a 16-year-old Long Island girl who was beaten to death by alleged MS-13 gang members has been invited by the White House to sit in the audience as President Donald Trump gives his State of the Union address.
Evelyn Rodriguez also was invited to meet with the Republican president before Tuesday's speech.
Her daughter, Kayla Cuevas, and her 15-year-old friend were killed in a Long Island
Rodriguez told The New York Times she was
She said everybody should put their political agenda aside and think about what's going on in the country.
___
Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Young man charged with impaired driving causing death after pedestrian killed in Halifax
-
Drew Carey...come on down — Price Is Right contestant knocks over game show host
-
Two Canadians among 10 arrested in Cambodia on pornography charges
-
Three former Green Party staffers accuse Elizabeth May of workplace bullying