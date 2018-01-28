Pence to headline fundraiser at Trump hotel
WASHINGTON —
The fundraiser is expected to raise about $500,000 and Pence is expected to be introduced by Donald Trump Jr., the president's son. That's according to a person familiar with the planned fundraiser. The person was not authorized to speak publicly about the private event.
The person said the event is expected to draw congressional leaders such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
Pence's Great America Committee was launched last year and has supported several Republican lawmakers. Pence will campaign in Pennsylvania Friday on behalf of Rick Saccone, who is running in a special election.
