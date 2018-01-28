Police raid Russian opposition leader's HQ as protests arise

MOSCOW — Russia police have raided the Moscow office of opposition leader Alexei Navalny as demonstrations calling for a boycott of Russia's presidential election take place across the country.

A video stream Sunday morning from Navalny's headquarters showed police entering the office. One broadcaster on the stream said police apparently were using a grinder to try to get access to the broadcast studio.

The anchors said police say they had come because of a bomb threat.

Navalny, who has been blocked from running in Russia's March 18 presidential election, called for nationwide protests on Sunday.