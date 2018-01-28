Workers to strike at 250 companies in Germany next week
BERLIN — The head of Germany's largest industrial workers' union says workers will strike in about 250 companies next week after negotiations with employers broke down.
The head of IG Metall union, Joerg Hofmann, told Bild newspaper on Sunday that workers will go on 24-hour strikes across the country and that small and big companies will be affected. The strikes are scheduled to begin in the middle of next week.
Talks over a new
So far, job actions have been limited to strikes lasting a few hours.
