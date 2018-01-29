10 die after fight breaks out in Brazil jail

SAO PAULO — Officials say 10 detainees have died in a fight between rival groups in a jail in northeastern Brazil.

The fight broke out Monday morning in the Public Jail of Itapaje in Ceara state. The Justice Department of Ceara said in a statement that police and guards responded to the unrest and have brought the situation under control. The department did not immediately respond to requests for more details.

Brazil saw a wave of prison riots and fights last year that left dozens of prisoners dead. The violence raised serious questions about Brazil's prisons, which are often overcrowded, understaffed and virtually controlled by gangs.