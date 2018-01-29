130-year-old gasholder building on national historic list

CONCORD, N.H. — A 130-year-old red-brick coal gasholder building in New Hampshire believed to be the last of its type in the country has been named to the National Register of Historic Places.

The round building with a cupola atop its conical roof was built in Concord in 1888 when coal gas was a major source of light and heat. It was last used in 1953, but its original equipment remains.

The New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources announced the listing Monday.